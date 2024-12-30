Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 5:37 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 18:02 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 18 games, and has 26 points in all.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.
- In 18 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 36 games, he has 26 points, with seven multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +46, it leads the league.
- The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|36
|Games
|1
|26
|Points
|2
|13
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|1
id: