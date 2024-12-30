Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:37 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 18:02 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 18 games, and has 26 points in all.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

In 18 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 36 games, he has 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +46, it leads the league.

The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 1 26 Points 2 13 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

