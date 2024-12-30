Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 18:02 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 18 games, and has 26 points in all.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.
  • In 18 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 36 games, he has 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +46, it leads the league.
  • The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
36 Games 1
26 Points 2
13 Goals 1
13 Assists 1

