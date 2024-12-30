How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 31 Published 8:55 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

There are six games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Brown Bears at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Utes at No. 25 Baylor Bears

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

