How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 31
Published 8:55 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
There are six games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate.
Today’s Top 25 Games
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Brown Bears at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Utes at No. 25 Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State Spartans at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
