How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 31

Published 8:55 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are six games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

Brown Bears at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Utah Utes at No. 25 Baylor Bears

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

