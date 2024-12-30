Harlan Independent School Board approves audit Published 9:52 am Monday, December 30, 2024

The Harlan Independent School Board met for their December meeting recently, hearing information on the 2024 financial audit and other matters impacting the district.

Board Chairman Dr. Matt Nunez called the meeting to order and shortly after called on Rupert White (CPA) of White and Associates to inform the panel on the district’s 2024 audit.

“I appreciate you all hiring our firm,” White said. “One thing I always tell boards, this is not a two-day process. We may not be physically here a lot, but it’s a four-month process.”

White directed the board to the final summary.

“If you want to look on page 83, that’s basically the summary of the entire audit,” White said. “We didn’t find any sufficient deficiencies that need to be reported.”

White went over the summary section by section, informing the board no issues were found.

“The most important part is in bold at the bottom,” White said. “There were no findings – no corrections needed by the district…you had a really good audit this year.”

White told the board if they had any questions regarding the audit, they should contact him.

Superintendent C.D. Morton took some time to thank the district’s financial staff for their work.

“I want to publicly say how much I appreciate them,” Morton said. “It is really hard work, but it is so fundamentally important that we have that right…it’s just a gift to have people who have that attention to detail and are thinking ahead…schools are really about teaching and learning, but the finances are where you get in trouble. I’m really happy and thankful to have the people we have doing that work.”

Board member Will Miller made a motion to approve the 2024 audit, seconded by board member Virgil Eversole. The motion passed unanimously.

In other board activity:

• The board approved a first reading of the school calendar;

• The board authorized Morton to acquire track and field equipment up to $113,000:

• The monthly financial report was approved;

• The consent agenda was approved.