Published 9:46 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Francis (Frank) Theodore Stoffle, Jr. dedicated his life to serving others and making a difference in his community. Born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on September 13, 1951, to Frank and Lee Stoffle, he was the third of ten children and treasured being part of a large, loving family. He was a devoted father, brother, son, and grandfather. A Christian man who believed in living Christ’s teachings, Frank had a servant’s heart and spent his life helping those in need. He was an avid runner who, even through hardships, never gave up. A talented musician and guitarist, he took great pride in passing his love for music and his talents on to his sons. Frank’s greatest legacy, beyond his family, was his time in Harlan, Kentucky—a place he felt deeply called to and close to where his mother, a coal miner’s daughter, grew up. Over his 18 years as the director of COAP (Christian Outreach with Appalachian People), he oversaw the construction of 200 homes and the repair of 2,000 others, providing families with safe, warm, and dry housing. He also helped start a drug treatment center for women there. He was an active member of and worship leader at Harlan Mennonite Fellowship. Frank is survived by his children Audrey (Tony) of Atlanta, Jeff of Nashville, and Jacob of Austin. He adored his two grandchildren, Elise (6) and Roscoe (4), and took great joy in being an active and loving grandfather. He is also survived by his eight brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his baby sister Laura, and the love of his life, his wife of 26 years, Janet (Ruesler) Stoffle, in 2002. Frank will be remembered for his unique and sarcastic sense of humor, his ability to always see the best in people, and his selflessness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to COAP, Inc., P.O. Box 1617, Harlan, KY 40831. Phone: (606) 573-9853, Ext. 102, or Habitat for Humanity Dekalb: https://dekalbhabitat.charityproud.org/Donate.