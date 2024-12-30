Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:38 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Winnipeg Jets. Does a bet on Forsberg intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:54 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).

Through 36 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with eight multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

With a goal differential of +46, it leads the league.

The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 1 30 Points 1 9 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

