Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 5:38 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Winnipeg Jets. Does a bet on Forsberg intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.
  • Forsberg has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
  • Through 36 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with eight multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +46, it leads the league.
  • The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
36 Games 1
30 Points 1
9 Goals 0
21 Assists 1

