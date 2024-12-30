Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 5:38 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Winnipeg Jets. Does a bet on Forsberg intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
- Through 36 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with eight multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of +46, it leads the league.
- The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Jets
Forsberg vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|36
|Games
|1
|30
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
