College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 30
Published 1:47 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Monday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Monmouth Hawks and the Auburn Tigers. Scroll down for all our picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Monmouth +35.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 35.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -35.5
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Presbyterian +18.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 16.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina -18.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Missouri -23.5 vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 23.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -23.5
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Oakland +18.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 17.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -18.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: New Orleans +31.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 25.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -31.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Bethune-Cookman +29.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 23.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -29.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.