College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 30 Published 1:47 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Monmouth Hawks and the Auburn Tigers. Scroll down for all our picks against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Monmouth +35.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at Auburn Tigers

Monmouth Hawks at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 35.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 35.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -35.5

Auburn -35.5 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Presbyterian +18.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Carolina Gamecocks

Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 16.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 16.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -18.5

South Carolina -18.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri -23.5 vs. Alabama State

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Missouri Tigers

Alabama State Hornets at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 23.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 23.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -23.5

Missouri -23.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Oakland +18.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Arkansas Razorbacks

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 17.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 17.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -18.5

Arkansas -18.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: New Orleans +31.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Vanderbilt Commodores

New Orleans Privateers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 25.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 25.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -31.5

Vanderbilt -31.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Bethune-Cookman +29.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 23.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 23.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -29.5

Mississippi State -29.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

