Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on December 30 Published 5:55 am Monday, December 30, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets’ Joshua Morrissey and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 30

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-159)

Jets (-159) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kyle Connor 37 22 27 49 Mark Scheifele 37 22 22 44 Joshua Morrissey 37 3 31 34 Gabriel Vilardi 37 15 17 32 Nikolaj Ehlers 28 11 19 30 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 36 9 21 30 Jonathan Marchessault 36 13 13 26 Roman Josi 32 7 17 24 Steven Stamkos 36 11 11 22 Ryan O’Reilly 33 8 13 21

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Jets average 3.7 goals per game, for a total of 137, which leads the league.

Winnipeg is ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 91 in total (just 2.5 per game).

The Jets’ 32.17% power-play conversion rate tops the NHL.

The Predators have scored 88 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

Nashville has conceded 3.2 goals per game, and 114 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.

The Predators have a 19.23% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 20 percentage.

