Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on December 30

Published 5:55 am Monday, December 30, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets’ Joshua Morrissey and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-159)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|37
|22
|27
|49
|Mark Scheifele
|37
|22
|22
|44
|Joshua Morrissey
|37
|3
|31
|34
|Gabriel Vilardi
|37
|15
|17
|32
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|28
|11
|19
|30
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|36
|9
|21
|30
|Jonathan Marchessault
|36
|13
|13
|26
|Roman Josi
|32
|7
|17
|24
|Steven Stamkos
|36
|11
|11
|22
|Ryan O’Reilly
|33
|8
|13
|21
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets average 3.7 goals per game, for a total of 137, which leads the league.
- Winnipeg is ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 91 in total (just 2.5 per game).
- The Jets’ 32.17% power-play conversion rate tops the NHL.
- The Predators have scored 88 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville has conceded 3.2 goals per game, and 114 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have a 19.23% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 20 percentage.
