Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 30
Published 8:23 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) host the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) during Monday’s NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Canada Life Centre and broadcast on ESPN+. The Jets are first and the Predators 14th in the Western Conference.
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Kyle Connor
|37
|22
|27
|49
|38
|14
|F Mark Scheifele
|37
|22
|22
|44
|49
|14
|D Joshua Morrissey
|37
|3
|31
|34
|34
|13
|F Gabriel Vilardi
|37
|15
|17
|32
|22
|13
|F Nikolaj Ehlers
|28
|11
|19
|30
|23
|7
Jets Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.7 (3rd)
- Goals Allowed: 2.46 (1st)
- Shots: 28.4 (16th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 32.17 (1st)
- Penalty Kill %: 78.22 (20th)
Jets’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 30 vs. Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 2 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 vs. Red Wings: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 10 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Canucks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 22 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 24 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 vs. Flames: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|36
|9
|21
|30
|53
|24
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|36
|13
|13
|26
|47
|4
|D Roman Josi
|32
|7
|17
|24
|50
|16
|F Steven Stamkos
|36
|11
|11
|22
|20
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|33
|8
|13
|21
|25
|15
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.44 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.17 (21st)
- Shots: 29.1 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.4 (25th)
- Power Play %: 19.23 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 86.92 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
