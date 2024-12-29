Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 30 Published 8:23 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) host the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) during Monday’s NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Canada Life Centre and broadcast on ESPN+. The Jets are first and the Predators 14th in the Western Conference.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Kyle Connor 37 22 27 49 38 14 F Mark Scheifele 37 22 22 44 49 14 D Joshua Morrissey 37 3 31 34 34 13 F Gabriel Vilardi 37 15 17 32 22 13 F Nikolaj Ehlers 28 11 19 30 23 7

Jets Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.7 (3rd)

3.7 (3rd) Goals Allowed: 2.46 (1st)

2.46 (1st) Shots: 28.4 (16th)

28.4 (16th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)

29.3 (23rd) Power Play %: 32.17 (1st)

32.17 (1st) Penalty Kill %: 78.22 (20th)

Jets’ Upcoming Schedule

December 30 vs. Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

December 31 at Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 2 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 4 vs. Red Wings: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 7 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 10 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Canucks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 22 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 24 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 vs. Flames: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 36 9 21 30 53 24 F Jonathan Marchessault 36 13 13 26 47 4 D Roman Josi 32 7 17 24 50 16 F Steven Stamkos 36 11 11 22 20 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 33 8 13 21 25 15

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.44 (32nd)

2.44 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.17 (21st)

3.17 (21st) Shots: 29.1 (12th)

29.1 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.4 (25th)

29.4 (25th) Power Play %: 19.23 (20th)

19.23 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 86.92 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

