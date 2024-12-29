Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, December 30 Published 8:29 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 18 Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 87, Western Michigan 61

Michigan State 87, Western Michigan 61 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 26.2 points

Michigan State by 26.2 points Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Monmouth Hawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 92, Monmouth 57

Auburn 92, Monmouth 57 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 35.1 points

Auburn by 35.1 points Pick ATS: Monmouth (+35.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Kansas State 69

Cincinnati 74, Kansas State 69 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 4.9 points

Cincinnati by 4.9 points Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 80, Oakland 63

Arkansas 80, Oakland 63 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 17.1 points

Arkansas by 17.1 points Pick ATS: Oakland (+18.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 15 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 78, Oklahoma State 65

Houston 78, Oklahoma State 65 Projected Favorite: Houston by 13.3 points

Houston by 13.3 points Pick ATS: Houston (-12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 78, Colorado 71

Iowa State 78, Colorado 71 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 6.6 points

Iowa State by 6.6 points Pick ATS: Colorado (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

CU Events Center TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 84, Bethune-Cookman 60

Mississippi State 84, Bethune-Cookman 60 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 23.9 points

Mississippi State by 23.9 points Pick ATS: Bethune-Cookman (+28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pepperdine Waves vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 84, Pepperdine 67

Gonzaga 84, Pepperdine 67 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 16.8 points

Gonzaga by 16.8 points Pick ATS: Pepperdine (+22.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

