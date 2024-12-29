Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, December 30
Published 8:29 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 18 Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 87, Western Michigan 61
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 26.2 points
- Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+27.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Michigan State-Western Michigan spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Monmouth Hawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 92, Monmouth 57
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 35.1 points
- Pick ATS: Monmouth (+35.5)
Bet on the Auburn-Monmouth spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Kansas State 69
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3.5)
Bet on the Kansas State-Cincinnati spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arkansas 80, Oakland 63
- Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 17.1 points
- Pick ATS: Oakland (+18.5)
Bet on the Arkansas-Oakland spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 15 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 78, Oklahoma State 65
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 13.3 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-12.5)
Bet on the Oklahoma State-Houston spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 78, Colorado 71
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 6.6 points
- Pick ATS: Colorado (+9.5)
Bet on the Colorado-Iowa State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 84, Bethune-Cookman 60
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 23.9 points
- Pick ATS: Bethune-Cookman (+28.5)
Bet on the Mississippi State-Bethune-Cookman spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pepperdine Waves vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 84, Pepperdine 67
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 16.8 points
- Pick ATS: Pepperdine (+22.5)
Bet on the Pepperdine-Gonzaga spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Malibu, California
- Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.