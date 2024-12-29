Texas vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 11 Published 5:04 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 SEC) playing the Tennessee Volunteers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Texas Stat Tennessee 85.1 Points For 81.2 62.8 Points Against 56.6 51.8% Field Goal % 49.4% 39.2% Opponent Field Goal % 34.5% 41.3% Three Point % 36.5% 33.1% Opponent Three Point % 24.9%

Texas’ Top Players

Tre Johnson leads the Longhorns in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game.

Arthur Kaluma paces Texas with 8.1 rebounds a game and Julian Larry leads the team with 4.4 assists per matchup.

Johnson knocks down 2.9 treys per game to lead the Longhorns.

Jordan Pope leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Kadin Shedrick collects 2.0 blocks a contest to pace Texas.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 19.3 points per game. He also adds 3.1 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game.

When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 8.1 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 8.3 assists per game.

Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, cashing in 3.8 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.5 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.4 per game).

Texas Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

id: