Tennessee vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 29

Sunday’s contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) and the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-52 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 29.

According to our computer prediction, Winthrop should cover the spread, which is listed at 59.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -59.5

Tennessee -59.5 Point total: 149.5

Tennessee vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 90, Winthrop 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Winthrop

Pick ATS: Winthrop (+59.5)

Winthrop (+59.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)

The teams score 162.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 31.2 points per game with a +343 scoring differential overall. They put up 97.4 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 66.2 per outing (238th in college basketball).

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.8 boards. It is grabbing 40.4 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 29.6 per outing.

Tennessee hits 7.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.6 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.8.

The Volunteers put up 101.9 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while giving up 69.3 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 10.8 per game, committing 14.5 (98th in college basketball) while its opponents average 25.3.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles’ +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (209th in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game Winthrop accumulates rank 134th in the nation, 2.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents collect.

Winthrop makes 4.9 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

Winthrop has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 17.0 (238th in college basketball) while forcing 18.8 (66th in college basketball).

