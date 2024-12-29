NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Raptors Picks for December 29 Published 12:39 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (17-15) are favored (-1.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (7-24) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs on TSN and FDSSE.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Sunday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

TV: TSN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Raptors Best Bets

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 1.5)

Atlanta has 14 wins in 32 games against the spread this year.

Toronto’s record against the spread is 20-11-0.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks are 4-11 against the spread.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Raptors are 20-10.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





The Hawks’ 32 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 237.5 points 15 times.

The Raptors and their opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 12 of 31 games this season.

The average point total in Atlanta’s outings this year is 233.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Toronto’s contests this season have a 228.3-point average over/under, 9.2 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Raptors are the NBA’s 14th-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Hawks.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 29th-ranked scoring defense while the Raptors are the 25th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-120)

This season, the Hawks have been favored 14 times and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

The Raptors have been victorious in seven, or 23.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This year, Toronto has won six of 28 games when listed as at least +100 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

