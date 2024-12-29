Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30 Published 7:41 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) currently includes two players. The matchup is slated for 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 30.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Samberg D Out Foot Haydn Fleury D Out Knee

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Venue: Canada Life Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets’ 137 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.2 assists per outing) lead the league.

Defensively, Winnipeg is one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank third.

They have a league-leading goal differential at +46.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 88 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -26, they are 29th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-172) Predators (+144) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: