Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30
Published 7:41 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) currently includes two players. The matchup is slated for 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 30.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Samberg
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Haydn Fleury
|D
|Out
|Knee
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets’ 137 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.2 assists per outing) lead the league.
- Defensively, Winnipeg is one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank third.
- They have a league-leading goal differential at +46.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 88 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -26, they are 29th in the league.
Jets vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-172)
|Predators (+144)
|6.5
