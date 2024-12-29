Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30

Published 7:41 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 30

The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) currently includes two players. The matchup is slated for 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 30.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Dylan Samberg D Out Foot
Haydn Fleury D Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets’ 137 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.2 assists per outing) lead the league.
  • Defensively, Winnipeg is one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank third.
  • They have a league-leading goal differential at +46.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 88 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
  • Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -26, they are 29th in the league.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-172) Predators (+144) 6.5

