How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30
Published 8:55 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
There are eight games featuring a ranked team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Monmouth Hawks versus the Auburn Tigers.
There are eight games featuring a ranked team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Monmouth Hawks versus the Auburn Tigers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Western Michigan Broncos at No. 18 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Houston Cougars at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
