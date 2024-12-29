How to Watch the Raptors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29 Published 12:54 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-24) will attempt to break a nine-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) on December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

TSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Toronto has a 6-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Raptors are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

The Raptors average 112.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks allow.

When Toronto scores more than 119.2 points, it is 3-7.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.8% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 14-5 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Raptors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks score an average of 117.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.5 points, Atlanta is 11-6.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors are putting up 113.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.7 more points than they’re averaging on the road (111.1).

In 2024-25, Toronto is ceding 117.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 119.5.

In home games, the Raptors are sinking 0.3 more three-pointers per game (11.7) than in road games (11.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks put up 119.4 points per game, 4.5 more than away (114.9). On defense they give up 120.6 points per game at home, 3.1 more than on the road (117.5).

At home Atlanta is conceding 120.6 points per game, 3.1 more than it is away (117.5).

At home the Hawks are picking up 29.9 assists per game, 0.2 more than away (29.7).

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Elbow Bruce Brown Questionable Reconditioning Bruno Fernando Questionable Foot Jamal Shead Questionable Knee Jakob Poeltl Questionable Groin Ja’Kobe Walter Questionable Illness Davion Mitchell Questionable Illness

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Onyeka Okongwu Questionable Knee Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Dyson Daniels Out Illness Trae Young Questionable Heel Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

