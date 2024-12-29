How to Watch the NBA Today, December 30 Published 11:31 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

There are seven contests on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors.

You can find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – December 30

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG

NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSC

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and ALT

KJZZ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

NBCS-BA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and NBCS-PH

KATU and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

