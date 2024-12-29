How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published 12:54 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
The Toronto Raptors (7-24) will host the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) after losing six straight home games.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have hit.
- Atlanta is 14-5 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
- The Hawks score 117.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Raptors allow.
- When Atlanta scores more than 118.5 points, it is 11-6.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Toronto is 6-7 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Raptors score an average of 112.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks allow.
- Toronto has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are posting 119.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.
- Atlanta is surrendering 120.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.1 more points than it is allowing away from home (117.5).
- In home games, the Hawks are making 0.8 more treys per game (13.1) than in away games (12.3). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in road games (35.4%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Raptors are averaging more points at home (113.8 per game) than away (111.1). And they are giving up less at home (117.7) than away (119.5).
- Toronto gives up 117.7 points per game at home, and 119.5 on the road.
- This year the Raptors are averaging fewer assists at home (27.8 per game) than away (30.1).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Dyson Daniels
|Questionable
|Illness
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Questionable
|Hand
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Immanuel Quickley
|Out
|Elbow
|Bruce Brown
|Questionable
|Reconditioning
|Bruno Fernando
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jamal Shead
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jakob Poeltl
|Questionable
|Groin
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|Questionable
|Illness
|Davion Mitchell
|Questionable
|Illness