How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29 Published 12:54 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-24) will host the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) after losing six straight home games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

TSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have hit.

Atlanta is 14-5 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.

The Hawks score 117.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Raptors allow.

When Atlanta scores more than 118.5 points, it is 11-6.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Toronto is 6-7 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Raptors score an average of 112.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks allow.

Toronto has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are posting 119.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.

Atlanta is surrendering 120.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.1 more points than it is allowing away from home (117.5).

In home games, the Hawks are making 0.8 more treys per game (13.1) than in away games (12.3). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in road games (35.4%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Raptors are averaging more points at home (113.8 per game) than away (111.1). And they are giving up less at home (117.7) than away (119.5).

Toronto gives up 117.7 points per game at home, and 119.5 on the road.

This year the Raptors are averaging fewer assists at home (27.8 per game) than away (30.1).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Dyson Daniels Questionable Illness Larry Nance Jr. Questionable Hand

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Elbow Bruce Brown Questionable Reconditioning Bruno Fernando Questionable Foot Jamal Shead Questionable Knee Jakob Poeltl Questionable Groin Ja’Kobe Walter Questionable Illness Davion Mitchell Questionable Illness

id: