How to Watch Tennessee vs. Winthrop Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 29 Published 2:45 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) welcome in the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) after victories in eight straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers put up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) last season while giving up 69.7 per contest (287th in college basketball). They had a +217 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

On the glass, Tennessee was 10th-best in the country in rebounds (38.5 per game) last season. It was 203rd in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

Tennessee was 139th in the country in turnovers per game (14.4) and eighth-worst in turnovers forced (11.2) last season.

The Volunteers knocked down 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), while their opponents made 6.2 on average.

The Volunteers’ 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 65th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they conceded per 100 possessions ranked 201st in college basketball.

Winthrop 2023-24 Stats

The Eagles’ -104 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 56.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per outing (75th in college basketball).

Last year Winthrop grabbed 32.1 rebounds per game (191st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.5 rebounds per contest (112th-ranked).

Winthrop averaged 18.2 turnovers per game (22nd-worst in college basketball), and forced 17.9 turnovers per game (44th-ranked).

The Eagles hit 4.6 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than their opponents (5.8). They shot 25.9% from beyond the arc (333rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.5%.

The Eagles ranked 330th in college basketball by averaging 71.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 64th in college basketball, allowing 76.0 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Winthrop’s Top Players (2023-24)

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jada Ryce 30 11.1 3.3 2.4 1.8 0.0 0.8 Marissa Gasaway 30 9.4 10.6 0.9 1.3 0.5 0.0 Ronaltha Marc 30 9.4 3.3 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.4 Leonor Paisana 30 8.2 3.1 2.6 1.4 0.1 1.2 Blessing Okoh 30 5.4 4.9 0.6 1.1 0.8 0.8

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

Winthrop’s Upcoming Schedule

December 29 at Tennessee at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at South Carolina Upstate at 7:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. Radford at 2:00 PM ET

January 8 vs. Gardner-Webb at 6:00 PM ET

January 11 at Longwood at 6:00 PM ET

January 15 at Charleston Southern at 6:00 PM ET

