How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29

Published 1:53 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will take the court in six games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Today’s SEC Games

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

