How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30 Published 12:50 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

Looking to put some money on the upcoming contest (Monday at 7:30 PM ET) between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre? Below, we provide our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under of 6.5 goals 14 times.

So far this season, 13 games Nashville has played finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Jets score 3.7 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.44, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.

The 5.6 goals per game these two teams allow are 0.9 less than the over/under set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -162

The Jets are 22-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Winnipeg is 11-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter (84.6% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Jets have a 61.8% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +135

In 14 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has achieved the upset twice.

The Predators have a single victory in matches with moneyline odds of +135 or longer (in four chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win this matchup is 42.6% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

Kyle Connor has been critical to Winnipeg’s offense this season, racking up 49 points in 37 games.

Having scored 22 goals and adding 22 assists, Mark Scheifele is an important piece of the offense for Winnipeg through 37 games.

With 34 points through 37 games (three goals and 31 assists), Joshua Morrissey has been an important part of Winnipeg’s offensive attack this season.

As Winnipeg’s top goalie, Connor Hellebuyck has recorded 23 wins and 5 losses this season while giving up 60 goals with 772 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (0.8 per game). He has recorded nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games (playing 18:54 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville, with 26 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 36 contests.

Roman Josi has seven goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 24.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 8-15-6 this season, collecting 733 saves and permitting 79 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (28th in the league).

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/21/2024 Wild W 5-0 Home -169 12/23/2024 Maple Leafs W 5-2 Away +109 12/28/2024 Senators W 4-2 Home -170 12/30/2024 Predators – Home -162 12/31/2024 Avalanche – Away – 1/2/2025 Ducks – Home – 1/4/2025 Red Wings – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139 12/30/2024 Jets – Away +135 12/31/2024 Wild – Away – 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away – 1/4/2025 Flames – Away –

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Venue: Canada Life Centre

