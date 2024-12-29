How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 17 with Fubo
Published 1:47 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday’s fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You’ll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 17 contests listed below.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
Total: 37.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-10)
Total: 46
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-9)
Total: 48
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-7.5)
Total: 38
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-7.5)
Total: 40.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-1)
Total: 39.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-3.5)
Total: 34
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Vikings (-1)
Total: 49
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.