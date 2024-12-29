Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 11 Published 5:41 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) face the Houston Rockets (21-10) at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Rockets 117.3 Points Avg. 113.4 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 106.7 46.6% Field Goal % 44.4% 35.3% Three Point % 32.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 12.2 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 20 points, 5.5 assists and 10.4 rebounds per matchup.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.7 shots from deep per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Clint Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals an outing.

Rockets’ Top Players

Jalen Green tallies 19.3 points per game. He also contributes 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

This season, Alperen Sengun has a statline of 19 points, 5.1 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet also chips in with 15.3 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Green makes 2.5 treys per game.

The Rockets’ defensive efforts get a boost from Tari Eason’s 1.9 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home –

Rockets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/1 Mavericks – Home – 1/3 Celtics – Home – 1/5 Lakers – Home – 1/7 Wizards – Away – 1/9 Grizzlies – Away – 1/11 Hawks – Away – 1/13 Grizzlies – Home – 1/15 Nuggets – Away – 1/16 Kings – Away – 1/18 Trail Blazers – Away – 1/20 Pistons – Home –

