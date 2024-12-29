Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today – December 29 Published 12:39 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Toronto Raptors’ (7-24) injury report has seven players listed ahead of their Sunday, December 29 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (17-15, six injured players) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

Their last time out, the Hawks won on Saturday 120-110 over the Heat. In the Hawks’ win, Jalen Johnson led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding 13 rebounds and five assists).

The Raptors head into this matchup after a 155-126 loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday. RJ Barrett scored 27 points in the Raptors’ loss, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 11.3 3.1 2.2 Dyson Daniels PG Questionable Illness 13 5.1 3.5 Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Immanuel Quickley PG Out Elbow 15.3 2 4 Bruce Brown PG Questionable Reconditioning Bruno Fernando C Questionable Foot 3.6 3.1 1.1 Jamal Shead PG Questionable Knee 5 1.2 3.2 Jakob Poeltl C Questionable Groin 15.5 11 2.7 Ja’Kobe Walter SG Questionable Illness 8.9 3 1.6 Davion Mitchell PG Questionable Illness 6.6 2.1 5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: