Harlan’s Wynn becomes seventh member of 2,000-point club Published 10:20 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

Harlan senior guard Aymanni Wynn became the third Lady Dragon and seventh girls player in county history to reach the 2,000-point plateau when she scored in the third quarter Sunday in a win over Owen County at the Lady Defender Classic in Lexington.