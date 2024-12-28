Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 29 Published 8:28 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Alabama Crimson Tide take the court for one of six games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 6 Florida Gators vs. Stetson Hatters

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 93, Stetson 60

Florida 93, Stetson 60 Projected Favorite: Florida by 33.2 points

Florida by 33.2 points Pick ATS: Stetson (+37.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 93, Prairie View A&M 66

Oklahoma 93, Prairie View A&M 66 Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 26.3 points

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Chicago State Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 90, Chicago State 56

Illinois 90, Chicago State 56 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 34.9 points

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 85, South Dakota State 72

Alabama 85, South Dakota State 72 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 13 points

Alabama by 13 points Pick ATS: South Dakota State (+20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Weber State Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 81, Weber State 63

Oregon 81, Weber State 63 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 18.5 points

Oregon by 18.5 points Pick ATS: Weber State (+20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: B1G+

No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Toledo Rockets

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 85, Toledo 67

Purdue 85, Toledo 67 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 18.1 points

Purdue by 18.1 points Pick ATS: Toledo (+20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

