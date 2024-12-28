Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 17
Published 4:36 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
Our computer model projects a victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they meet the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET — for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.
Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Email newsletter signup
The Jaguars sport the 26th-ranked offense this year (306.1 yards per game), and they’ve been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 390.9 yards allowed per game. The Titans’ defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 27.8 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 25th with 18.9 points per contest.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Jaguars (-1)
|Over (39.5)
|Jaguars 25, Titans 21
Ready to make your pick? Head to BetMGM using our link and start betting today.
Titans Betting Info
- The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 51.2%.
- Tennessee has covered just twice in 15 games with a spread this year.
- The Titans have been an underdog by 1 point or more this year four times and failed to cover in all four.
- In Tennessee’s 15 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- The average total for Titans games is 41.1 points, 1.6 more than this game’s over/under.
Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jaguars Betting Info
- The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.
- Jacksonville is 8-7-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 1-point favorites this season, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 7-4.
- So far this season, eight of Jacksonville’s 15 games have gone over the point total.
- The point total average for Jaguars games this season is 44.3, 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Titans vs. Jaguars 2024 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Jaguars
|18.5
|26.4
|23
|23.6
|14.5
|28.9
|Titans
|18.9
|27.8
|16.3
|23
|21.3
|32
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.