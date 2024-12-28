Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 17 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

Our computer model projects a victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they meet the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET — for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Jaguars sport the 26th-ranked offense this year (306.1 yards per game), and they’ve been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 390.9 yards allowed per game. The Titans’ defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 27.8 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 25th with 18.9 points per contest.

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-1) Over (39.5) Jaguars 25, Titans 21

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 51.2%.

Tennessee has covered just twice in 15 games with a spread this year.

The Titans have been an underdog by 1 point or more this year four times and failed to cover in all four.

In Tennessee’s 15 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

The average total for Titans games is 41.1 points, 1.6 more than this game’s over/under.

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Jacksonville is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 1-point favorites this season, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 7-4.

So far this season, eight of Jacksonville’s 15 games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Jaguars games this season is 44.3, 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Jaguars 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jaguars 18.5 26.4 23 23.6 14.5 28.9 Titans 18.9 27.8 16.3 23 21.3 32

