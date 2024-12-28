NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 29
Published 7:31 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to catch on a Sunday NBA slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 29
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Magic -5.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 8.4 points)
- Total: 206.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (215.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Celtics -12.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.8 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Hawks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.1 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.3 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.