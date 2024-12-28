NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 29 Published 7:31 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to catch on a Sunday NBA slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 29

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Magic -5.5

Magic -5.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 8.4 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 8.4 points) Total: 206.5 points

206.5 points Total Pick: Over (215.4 total projected points)

Over (215.4 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.8 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.8 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)

Over (230.3 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSIN

NBCS-BOS and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Hawks -1.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.9 total projected points)

Over (233.9 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 6.1 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)

Over (227.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)

Over (220 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN

SCHN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.3 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.3 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)

Over (219.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSW

FDSN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

