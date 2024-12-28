NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Heat Picks for December 28 Published 12:39 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Miami Heat (15-13) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Want to make an informed wager on Saturday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

Hawks vs. Heat Best Bets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 1.5)

Atlanta has covered the spread 13 times in 31 games.

Miami’s record against the spread is 14-14-0.

The Hawks are 3-11 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Heat are 5-6.

Pick OU:

Over (226.5)





The Hawks’ 31 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 226.5 points 21 times.

The Heat have played 13 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

The average total in Atlanta’s contests this year is 234.1, 7.6 more points than this game’s over/under.

Miami’s games this season have had an average of 219 points, 7.5 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the seventh-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Heat have scored the 28th-most points.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 27th-ranked scoring defense while the Heat are the second-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Heat (+100)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

The Heat have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season, Atlanta has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This year, Miami has won three of nine games when listed as at least +100 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

