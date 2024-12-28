Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 10:41 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

Joshua Kelley and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars — whose run defense was ranked ninth in the NFL last year (103.1 yards allowed per game) — in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt against the Jaguars this week, should Kelley be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 15.1 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 3.9 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2.7 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 @Raiders 6.5 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Cowboys 1.4 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 13.5 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bears 2.1 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3.2 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 @Lions 1.6 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 1.3 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Ravens 3.4 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4.5 6 16 0 2 9 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.6 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1.8 5 22 0 1 6 0 Week 16 @Bills -0.2 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Broncos 0.2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Chiefs 0.1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Stats (2023)

Kelley was 56th at his position, and 240th overall in the league, with 53.7 fantasy points (3.2 per game).

In his best game of the season — Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins — Kelley finished with 15.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 16 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best fantasy performance of the season — in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs — Kelley finished with 13.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Kelley finished with -0.2 fantasy points — 1 carry, -2 yards. That was in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

