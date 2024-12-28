How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29 Published 9:58 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

There are 17 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Michigan Wolverines versus the USC Trojans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Michigan State Spartans at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Providence Friars at No. 7 UConn Huskies

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Wofford Terriers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Albany Great Danes at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Winthrop Eagles at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Brown Bears at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Clemson Tigers at No. 22 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Michigan Wolverines at No. 4 USC Trojans

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

