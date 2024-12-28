How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29 Published 8:55 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule in six games, including the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Chicago State Cougars at No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Weber State Wildcats at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Toledo Rockets at No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

