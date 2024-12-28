How to Watch the NBA Today, December 29 Published 5:32 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

There are six games on Sunday’s NBA schedule, among them the Memphis Grizzlies versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch on Sunday are here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – December 29

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSIN

NBCS-BOS and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN

SCHN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSW

FDSN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: