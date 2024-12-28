How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28 Published 12:54 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) host the Miami Heat (15-13) at State Farm Arena on December 28, 2024. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSSUN

NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (46%).

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 46% from the field, it is 13-6 overall.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 19th.

The 117.2 points per game the Hawks average are 8.6 more points than the Heat give up (108.6).

When Atlanta scores more than 108.6 points, it is 14-11.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 21st.

The Heat average 8.2 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Hawks give up (119.5).

When it scores more than 119.5 points, Miami is 6-3.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are putting up 119.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.

Atlanta is giving up 121.3 points per game this season at home, which is 3.8 more points than it is allowing away from home (117.5).

At home, the Hawks are draining 0.6 more treys per game (12.9) than away from home (12.3). However, they own a worse three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Heat are averaging more points at home (112.2 per game) than on the road (110.4). And they are conceding less at home (106.1) than on the road (111.1).

At home, Miami allows 106.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 111.1.

This season the Heat are averaging more assists at home (26.9 per game) than away (24.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Trae Young Questionable Heel Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Achilles Nikola Jovic Questionable Ankle Josh Richardson Out Heel Jimmy Butler Out Illness Terry Rozier Questionable Knee

id: