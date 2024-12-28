How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28 Published 12:59 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

SEC teams will take the court in two games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio Bobcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: