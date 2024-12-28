How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

Published 5:53 am Saturday, December 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

There are two games featuring an SEC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Ole Miss Rebels versus the Memphis Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

Print Article

SportsPlus