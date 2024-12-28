How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28
Published 5:53 am Saturday, December 28, 2024
There are two games featuring an SEC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Ole Miss Rebels versus the Memphis Tigers.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
