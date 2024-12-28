Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 29
Published 10:20 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
The Toronto Raptors (7-24) host the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) after losing six straight home games. The Hawks are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 118 – Raptors 117
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.9
- The Raptors’ .645 ATS win percentage (20-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .438 mark (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (4-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (26.7%) than Toronto (20-10) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- Toronto and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time this season (16 out of 31). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (21 out of 32).
- The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season, higher than the .233 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (7-23).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks rank eighth in the NBA with 117.3 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 119.2 points per game (fourth-worst in league).
- Atlanta is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 46 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 44 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per contest.
- Atlanta is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.7 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fourth-worst in the league by averaging 15.7 turnovers per contest.
- This season, the Hawks are sinking 12.7 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.3% (18th-ranked) from three-point land.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Raptors Performance Insights
- On offense the Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the league (112.5 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (118.5 points conceded per game).
- In 2024-25, Toronto is ninth in the league in rebounds (44.8 per game) and 16th in rebounds conceded (44).
- The Raptors are fifth-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Toronto is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and 21st in turnovers forced (13.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Raptors are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.