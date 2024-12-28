Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 29 Published 10:20 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-24) host the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) after losing six straight home games. The Hawks are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 118 – Raptors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 1.5)

Raptors (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.1)

Hawks (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.9

The Raptors’ .645 ATS win percentage (20-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .438 mark (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (4-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (26.7%) than Toronto (20-10) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Toronto and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time this season (16 out of 31). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (21 out of 32).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season, higher than the .233 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (7-23).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks rank eighth in the NBA with 117.3 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 119.2 points per game (fourth-worst in league).

Atlanta is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 46 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 44 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per contest.

Atlanta is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.7 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fourth-worst in the league by averaging 15.7 turnovers per contest.

This season, the Hawks are sinking 12.7 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.3% (18th-ranked) from three-point land.

Raptors Performance Insights

On offense the Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the league (112.5 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (118.5 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Toronto is ninth in the league in rebounds (44.8 per game) and 16th in rebounds conceded (44).

The Raptors are fifth-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Toronto is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and 21st in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Raptors are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

