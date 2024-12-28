College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 29 Published 9:50 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The SEC hoops slate on Sunday is sure to please. The contests include the South Dakota State Jackrabbits squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum, and there are predictions against the spread available below.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Northwestern State +25.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 17.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 17.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -25.5

Texas -25.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Stetson +37.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Florida Gators

Stetson Hatters at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 33.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 33.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -37.5

Florida -37.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: South Carolina State +23.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -23.5

Georgia -23.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: South Dakota State +21 vs. Alabama

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Alabama Crimson Tide

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 13 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 13 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -21

Alabama -21 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Mississippi Valley State +38.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 29 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 29 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -38.5

LSU -38.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

