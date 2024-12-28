College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 29
Published 9:50 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
The SEC hoops slate on Sunday is sure to please. The contests include the South Dakota State Jackrabbits squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum, and there are predictions against the spread available below.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Northwestern State +25.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 17.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -25.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Stetson +37.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 33.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -37.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: South Carolina State +23.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -23.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: South Dakota State +21 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 13 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -21
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Mississippi Valley State +38.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 29 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU -38.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.