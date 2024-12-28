Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 28
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 28, 2024
The Saturday college basketball schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, among them the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles playing the Richmond Spiders.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: FGCU +2.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: FGCU by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Richmond (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +19.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-19.5)
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Diego +15.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: New Mexico +1.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Columbia -9.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Columbia Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Columbia by 13.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Columbia (-9.5)
- TV Channel: SNY
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Fresno State +16.5 vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: UNLV by 13 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNLV (-16.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson +14.5 vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boston College (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Jose State +9.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Washington State -12.5 vs. Portland
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Portland Pilots
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Washington State by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Washington State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Coppin State +28.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Coppin State Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 25.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-28.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.