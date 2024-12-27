Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 12:53 am Friday, December 27, 2024

In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Steven Stamkos to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In nine of 35 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

