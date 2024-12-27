Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 12:53 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Should you wager on Roman Josi to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

Josi averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

