Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
Published 12:53 am Friday, December 27, 2024
Should you wager on Roman Josi to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blues?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in five of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
- Josi averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|25:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:58
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.