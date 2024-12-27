Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 12:52 am Friday, December 27, 2024

In the upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Jonathan Marchessault to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

