Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
Published 12:53 am Friday, December 27, 2024
Can we anticipate Filip Forsberg scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in eight of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:34
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
