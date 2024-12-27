Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27? Published 12:53 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Can we anticipate Filip Forsberg scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blues?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: