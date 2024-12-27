Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 28 Published 8:28 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the UCLA Bruins is one of four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in action. Looking for ATS picks? See below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Memphis Tigers vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 76, Ole Miss 74

Memphis 76, Ole Miss 74 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 1.8 points

Memphis by 1.8 points Pick ATS: Memphis (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 81, Abilene Christian 59

Texas A&M 81, Abilene Christian 59 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 22.7 points

Texas A&M by 22.7 points Pick ATS: Abilene Christian (+23.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 76, UCLA 72

Gonzaga 76, UCLA 72 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 4.5 points

Gonzaga by 4.5 points Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: San Diego State 74, Utah State 69

San Diego State 74, Utah State 69 Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 4.6 points

San Diego State by 4.6 points Pick ATS: San Diego State (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena

Viejas Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

