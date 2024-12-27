Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 28
Published 8:28 pm Friday, December 27, 2024
The Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the UCLA Bruins is one of four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in action. Looking for ATS picks? See below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Memphis Tigers vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 76, Ole Miss 74
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 1.8 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (+1.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Memphis-Ole Miss spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 81, Abilene Christian 59
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 22.7 points
- Pick ATS: Abilene Christian (+23.5)
Bet on the Texas A&M-Abilene Christian spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 76, UCLA 72
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 4.5 points
- Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-4.5)
Bet on the UCLA-Gonzaga spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: San Diego State 74, Utah State 69
- Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 4.6 points
- Pick ATS: San Diego State (-3.5)
Bet on the San Diego State-Utah State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: Viejas Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.