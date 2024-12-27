Suns vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 9
Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (16-15), on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at Footprint Center, play the Phoenix Suns (15-14). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.
Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Favorite: –
Suns vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Suns
|Hawks
|113.3
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|114.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Suns’ Top Players
- Devin Booker puts up 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Suns.
- Tyus Jones contributes with 12.8 points, 6.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, and Jusuf Nurkic adds nine points, 1.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds per matchup.
- Royce O’Neale connects on 2.6 threes per game to lead active Suns.
- Booker averages 1.1 steals per game. Kevin Durant collects 1.2 blocks a contest.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22 points per game) and assists (12.1 assists per game).
- This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline that includes 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Young cashes in on 2.7 treys per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Clint Capela (one block per game).
Suns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/28
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|1/4
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/6
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/16
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
