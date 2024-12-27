Suns vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 9 Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15), on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at Footprint Center, play the Phoenix Suns (15-14). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Favorite: –

Suns vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Suns Hawks 113.3 Points Avg. 117.2 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.2% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.2% Three Point % 35.1%

Suns’ Top Players

Devin Booker puts up 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Suns.

Tyus Jones contributes with 12.8 points, 6.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, and Jusuf Nurkic adds nine points, 1.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds per matchup.

Royce O’Neale connects on 2.6 threes per game to lead active Suns.

Booker averages 1.1 steals per game. Kevin Durant collects 1.2 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22 points per game) and assists (12.1 assists per game).

This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline that includes 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Young cashes in on 2.7 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Clint Capela (one block per game).

Suns Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/28 Warriors – Away – 12/31 Grizzlies – Home – 1/4 Pacers – Away – 1/6 76ers – Away – 1/7 Hornets – Away – 1/9 Hawks – Home – 1/11 Jazz – Home – 1/12 Hornets – Home – 1/14 Hawks – Away – 1/16 Wizards – Away – 1/18 Pistons – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away –

