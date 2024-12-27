Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27

Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:06 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • He has had at least one point in 16 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (35 opportunities).
  • Through 35 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with four multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

  • The Blues rank 18th in goals against, allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team has the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
  • The Blues are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis
35 Games 0
20 Points 0
10 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

