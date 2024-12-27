Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice Friday when his Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -14, in 17:27 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
- Through 32 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blues Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blues are conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|32
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: