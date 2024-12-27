Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice Friday when his Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -14, in 17:27 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).

Through 32 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with two multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blues are conceding 107 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 0 20 Points 0 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

