Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 31 games, Josi has averaged 22:41 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.

Josi has picked up at least one point in 16 games, with 24 points in total.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.

In 16 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 31 games played this season, he has put up 24 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blues are allowing 107 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

The team’s -17 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 0 24 Points 0 7 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

