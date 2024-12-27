NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 28
Published 7:31 pm Friday, December 27, 2024
The NBA lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Miami Heat playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 28
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
