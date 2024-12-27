NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 28 Published 7:31 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

The NBA lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Miami Heat playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 28

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSDET

ALT and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and NBCS-PH

KJZZ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and KFAA

KATU and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

