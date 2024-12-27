Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27 Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:56 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Marchessault has 24 points overall, having at least one point in 17 different games.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).

Through 35 games played this season, he has put up 24 points, with six multi-point games.

Blues Defensive Insights

The Blues rank 18th in goals against, giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.

The Blues have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blues

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 0 24 Points 0 12 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

