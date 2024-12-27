Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blues Game – December 27
Published 5:38 am Friday, December 27, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:56 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- Marchessault has 24 points overall, having at least one point in 17 different games.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).
- Through 35 games played this season, he has put up 24 points, with six multi-point games.
Blues Defensive Insights
- The Blues rank 18th in goals against, giving up 107 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- With a goal differential of -17, the team is 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Blues
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|35
|Games
|0
|24
|Points
|0
|12
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
id: