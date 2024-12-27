How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28 Published 8:54 pm Friday, December 27, 2024

Four games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah State Aggies at No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

