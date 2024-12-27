How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 28

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 28

Four games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Utah State Aggies at No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs

